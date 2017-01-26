Bruno Mars joins expanding 2017 Grammy line-up

Bruno Mars performs during the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards in New York in this August 25, 2013 file photo. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Jan 26 — A recipient of four Grammy Awards himself, singer and songwriter Bruno Mars has been booked to play the Grammy Awards on February 12.

Previously announced to perform during the awards ceremony have been Adele, John Legend, Metallica, Carrie Underwood and Keith Album.

Bruno Mars’ existing Grammys have been Best Male Pop Vocal Performance for Just The Way You Are in 2011, Best Pop Vocal Album for Unorthodox Jukebox in 2014, and both Record of the Year and Best Pop Duo / Group Performance for Uptown Funk in 2016.

At 2017’s 59th Grammy Awards, Mars is nominated for Album of the Year as one of the producers on Adele’s 25.

Nominated to the same category are Beyoncé’s Lemonade, Justin Bieber’s Purpose, Drake’s Views, and Sturgill Simpson’s A Sailor’s Guide to Earth. — AFP-Relaxnews