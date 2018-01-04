Bruce Willis seeks revenge for his family in ‘Death Wish’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Jan 4 — MGM has released a new trailer for its upcoming remake of the classic 1974 action-thriller Death Wish.

The film stars Bruce Willis as emergency room surgeon Dr Paul Kersey who decides to take matters into his own hands and turn into a vicious vigilante after his wife and daughter are attacked in their suburban Chicago home.

The synopsis of the film reads: “Dr. Paul Kersey (Willis) is a surgeon who only sees the aftermath of his city’s violence as it’s rushed into his ER — until his wife (Elisabeth Shue) and college-age daughter (Camila Morrone) are viciously attacked in their suburban home. With the police overloaded with crimes, Paul, burning for revenge, hunts for his family’s assailants to deliver justice. As the anonymous slayings of criminals grabs the media’s attention, the city wonders if this deadly avenger is a guardian angel…or a grim reaper. Fury and fate collide in the intense action-thriller Death Wish.”

The film also stars Vincent D’Onofrio, Dean Norris and Kimberly Elise

Death Wish is set for release on March 2.

A screengrab from upcoming remake action-thriller ‘Death Wish’ that stars Bruce Willis.