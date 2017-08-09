Kuala Lumpur 25°C, Haze

Bruce Springsteen headed to Broadway this fall

Recording artiste Bruce Springsteen performs during a campaign event for US Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania November 7, 2016. ― Reuters picRecording artiste Bruce Springsteen performs during a campaign event for US Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania November 7, 2016. ― Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Aug 9 — Bruce Springsteen has announced he'll be making his Broadway debut this fall with a solo show at the Walter Kerr Theatre.

Tickets go on sale August 30 for “Springsteen on Broadway”, which will run from October 3 through November 26, 2017, with five shows a week.

“My show is just me, the guitar, the piano and the words and music. Some of the show is spoken, some of it is sung. It loosely follows the arc of my life and my work. All of it together is in pursuit of my constant goal to provide an entertaining evening and to communicate something of value,” said the singer.

With a recording career than spans four decades, Bruce Springsteen has released 18 studio albums and won 20 Grammys and an Oscar. His memoir Born to Run was released in 2016, alongside the companion album Chapter and Verse.

Find out more about “Springsteen on Broadway”: brucespringsteen.net/broadway — AFP-Relaxnews

