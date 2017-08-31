Bruce Springsteen extends Broadway run after tickets sell out

Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Mostly Cloudy

Thursday August 31, 2017
08:42 AM GMT+8

Recording artist Bruce Springsteen had hoped to root out scalpers by embracing a new fan verification programme of ticket giant Ticketmaster. — Reuters picRecording artist Bruce Springsteen had hoped to root out scalpers by embracing a new fan verification programme of ticket giant Ticketmaster. — Reuters picNEW YORK, Aug 31 — Bruce Springsteen yesterday announced he would extend a run of intimate Broadway shows into 2018 after fans quickly snatched up tickets.

“The Boss,” one of the music world’s top touring attractions who is famous for his marathon shows before packed arenas, will play five concerts a week at the 960-seat Walter Kerr Theatre starting on October 3.

As tickets went on sale and sold out yesterday, Springsteen said that his residency would run through February 3 — more than two months longer than originally planned.

The 67-year-old Born in the USA songwriter had hoped to root out scalpers — who are endemic at high-profile shows — by embracing a new fan verification programme of ticket giant Ticketmaster.

Under the plan, recently embraced as well by Taylor Swift, fans need to sign up in advance for a code to buy tickets.

Nonetheless, ticket resale sites yesterday were already offering seats to Springsteen shows on Broadway for thousands of dollars. — AFP

