Showbiz

Brooke Shields to hit radio airwaves with new talk show

Friday February 10, 2017
06:02 AM GMT+8

Actress Brooke Shields. — AFP picActress Brooke Shields. — AFP pic

NE WYORK,  Feb 10 — Actress Brooke Shields has scored her own talk radio show on SiriusXM. 

The daily hour-long shows will feature guest appearances by celebrities, and accept calls from listeners, reports Variety. 

The series will air for six weeks and is pitched as a lifestyle show aimed primarily at women with subjects of conversation ranging from life as a wife, mom, businesswoman, parenting, fashion, and arts. 

“I’ve always been a believer in having honest, frank conversations — the kind so many women crave,” said Shields.  

“At SiriusXM, I’ve found the perfect place for that, and look forward to sharing the conversations with my friends, special guests, and listeners nationwide.” 

Brooke Shields Now begins airing Monday. — AFP-Relaxnews 

