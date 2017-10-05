Brooke Shields reveals how Donald Trump made her an offer she happily refused

A file picture of actress Brooke Shields. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, Oct 5 — As always, just when you think Donald Trump couldn’t shock you any more, someone has to prove you wrong and this time that person is Brooke Shields.

Shields in a recent interview on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen revealed that she once turned down Trump’s advances to become a power couple in the 90s.

“I was on location doing a movie, and he called me right after he had gotten a divorce and said, ‘I really think we should date because you’re America’s Sweetheart and I’m America’s richest man and the people would love it’.”

Unfortunately for Trump, Shields wasn’t impressed by his cheesy chat-up line and instead told him that she was unavailable: “I have a boyfriend, he’s not really going to be happy about it.”

Shields isn’t the first celebrity to recount Trump’s amorous advances. Candice Bergen and Emma Thompson have also recounted his pursuits back in the 90s while Salma Hayek has claimed that he planted a tabloid story about her calling her “too short” after she turned down a date with him.