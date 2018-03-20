Bront Palarae, Nora Danish get Indonesian nominations

Bront Palarae and Nora Danish are both nominated at this year’s Indonesian Box Office Movie Awards (IBOMA). — Picture by Cinema OnlineKUALA LUMPUR, March 20 — Bront Palarae and Nora Danish can add international award nominations to their list of achievements as they have both been nominated for this year’s Indonesian Box Office Movie Awards (IBOMA).

Bront is nominated in the Best Actor category for his role in 2017’s Indonesian horror flick Pengabdi Setan, while Nora is shortlisted in the Newcomer category for her role in the comedy hit Warkop DKI Reborn: Jangkrik Boss Part 2.

The Malaysian actor, who plays the character of Bahri Suwono in the Joko Anwar-helmed horror, will be up against four other nominees, namely Abimana Aryasatya, Ernest Prakasa, Jefri Nichol, and Vino Bastian.

Nora, on the other hand, will face Aurora Ribero, Bianca Hello, Ira Ilva Sari, and M. Adhiyat.

She is one of the two Malaysian-born actresses who starred in the Anggy Umbara-directed comedy, the other being Fazura, but was the only one nominated for an IBOMA award.

Both Bront and Nora are no strangers to starring in Indonesian movies as Bront has appeared in other IBOMA nominees, Ayat-ayat Cinta 2 and Headshot, while Nora was seen in Surga Yang Tak Dirindukan 2 and the recent Makrifat Cinta.

IBOMA is an award ceremony that honours Indonesian movies with high box office numbers and this year’s lineup of movies include Ayat-ayat Cinta 2, Danur: I Can See Ghosts, The Doll 2, Jailangkung, Mata Batin, Pengabdi Setan, Surat Cinta Untuk Starla The Movie, Surga Yang Tak Dirindukan 2, Susah Sinyal, and Warkop DKI Reborn: Jangkrik Boss Part 2.

The 2018 IBOMA will be broadcasted live on Indonesia’s television network, Surya Citra Televisi (SCTV), this March 23. — Cinema Online