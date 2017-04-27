Last updated -- GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Mostly Cloudy

Showbiz

Britney Spears to perform in Singapore on June 30

Thursday April 27, 2017
08:25 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

Teens among 33 detained as cops bust drug party in KL apartmentTeens among 33 detained as cops bust drug party in KL apartment

The Edit: Noh Salleh on working hard to make music matterThe Edit: Noh Salleh on working hard to make music matter

Spurs cling to title hopes, Arsenal helped by Leicester own goalSpurs cling to title hopes, Arsenal helped by Leicester own goal

The Edit: Explore Gotham City, Metropolis in Abu Dhabi!The Edit: Explore Gotham City, Metropolis in Abu Dhabi!

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Britney Spears performs at iHeartRadio Jingle Ball concert at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California U.S., December 2, 2016. REUTERS/Mario AnzuoniBritney Spears performs at iHeartRadio Jingle Ball concert at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California U.S., December 2, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

SINGAPORE, April 27 — Pop princess Britney Spears will be performing in Singapore on June 30, concert promoter IME Singapore announced on Facebook yesterday.

The upcoming show will be Spears’ first show in Singapore in nearly 20 years — she last came here in 1998 for a closed-door event.

No ticket information has yet to be announced for the show.

IME Singapore only said it will be announcing details “soon”.

The show in Singapore is set to be Spears’ fifth stop in Asia.

She will be performing three shows in Japan before moving on to the Philippines, Thailand and Hong Kong.

Spears was one of pop’s biggest acts during the late 1990s and early 2000s with hits such as Baby One More Time and Oops I Did It Again.

Earlier this month, she would end her Las Vegas residency at The Axis at the end of this year.

Her Piece of Me show has drawn 700,000 fans over four years, and the production has raked in US$100 million (RM434.75 million) in ticket sales. — TODAY 

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline