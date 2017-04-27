Britney Spears to perform in Singapore on June 30

Britney Spears performs at iHeartRadio Jingle Ball concert at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California U.S., December 2, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

SINGAPORE, April 27 — Pop princess Britney Spears will be performing in Singapore on June 30, concert promoter IME Singapore announced on Facebook yesterday.

The upcoming show will be Spears’ first show in Singapore in nearly 20 years — she last came here in 1998 for a closed-door event.

No ticket information has yet to be announced for the show.

IME Singapore only said it will be announcing details “soon”.

The show in Singapore is set to be Spears’ fifth stop in Asia.

She will be performing three shows in Japan before moving on to the Philippines, Thailand and Hong Kong.

Spears was one of pop’s biggest acts during the late 1990s and early 2000s with hits such as Baby One More Time and Oops I Did It Again.

Earlier this month, she would end her Las Vegas residency at The Axis at the end of this year.

Her Piece of Me show has drawn 700,000 fans over four years, and the production has raked in US$100 million (RM434.75 million) in ticket sales. — TODAY