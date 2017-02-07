Britney Spears asks for prayers after niece ‘critically injured’ in ATV crash

Jamie Lynn Spears (right) is seen with her daughter Maddie Alridge (centre) and her mother Lynne Spears. — Picture via Instagram/jamielynnspearsLOS ANGELES, Feb 7 — Britney Spears has taken to social media to ask her fans to pray for her niece after the child was submerged in a pond after an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) crash in Louisiana.

Eight-year-old Maddie Alridge, the daughter of Spears’ sister Jamie Lynn Spears, 25, is reported in ‘critical but stable’ condition in a New Orleans hospital, E! News wrote, citing the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Department.

Aldridge reported crashed her Polaris ATV off-roading vehicle into a pond just 100 yards (91 metres) away from where her family, including her mother and stepfather Jamie Watson, was watching at around 3pm on Sunday.

The sheriff’s report said Aldridge tried to avoid driving her ATV into a drainage ditch but overcorrected, plunging her and the vehicle into a pond.

“The ATV and child were instantly submerged in the water right before their eyes. Within seconds the child's mother, step-father and other family members reached the pond, dove in and attempted to rescue the child to no avail.

“The child was trapped and secured by the seatbelt and the ATV's safety netting,” according to the sheriff’s report, which added that emergency services arrived within two minutes and freed the child from the restraints.

Aldridge was then air-lifted to a hospital in New Orleans.

Spears wrote, “Need all the wishes and prayers for my niece”, accompanied by a picture of her niece on both Twitter and Instagram.

Need all the wishes and prayers for my niece 💜 pic.twitter.com/lTlVQmNEh5 — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) 6 February 2017