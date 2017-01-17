British newspaper drama ‘Press’ picked up by PBS Masterpiece

A TV show will take place in a British newsroom. — AFP pic LONDON, Jan 17 — Written by Mike Bartlett (King Charles III) for BBC One, the newspaper-industry drama Press will be coming to the US, to be produced by BAFTA award-winning producer Nigel Stafford-Clark (Bleak House, Warriors, The Way We Live Now).

The six-episode show will run on PBS Masterpiece through a deal between BBC Worldwide and Lookout Point, according to Deadline.

Press will take place in the modern newspaper industry, drawing parallels with real-life scandals and challenges including hacking, the veracity of information, the 24-hour news cycle and print media’s uncertain future.

Writer Mike Bartlett’s TV version of his Tony-nominated play, King Charles III is also set to air on PBS Masterpiece later this year. Indiewire reports that Bartlett has written just two episodes so far.

Some of the most successful British TV series which have been picked up by PBS’s Masterpiece include Downton Abbey and Sherlock. — AFP-Relaxnews