British envoy schools ‘Masterchef UK’ judges on rendang

Kuantan-born Zaleha missed out on a place in the MasterChef UK semifinals. — Picture via YouTubeKUALA LUMPUR, April 3 — British High Commissioner to Malaysia Vicki Treadell gave MasterChef UK judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace pointers about rendang today, following their controversial remarks about the Malaysian dish.

The 58-year-old diplomat was born in Ipoh to a Chinese-Malaysian mother and a father of French-Dutch ancestry, and grew up in the food haven before moving to the United Kingdom when she was eight.

“Rendang is an iconic Malaysian national dish not to be confused with Indonesian options. It can be chicken, lamb or beef.

“It is never crispy & should also not be confused with the fried chicken sometimes served with nasi lemak,” she wrote on Twitter.

Wallace previously criticised MasterChef UK contestant, a Malaysian named Zaleha Kadir Olpin, after she served a traditional nasi lemak with chicken rendang dish.

He was unhappy that the chicken skin was not crispy.

Torode, who has filmed a Malaysian food series here, said the chicken was tough and lacked flavour.

As a result, Zaleha was eliminated from the competition’s knockout round.