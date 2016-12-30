‘Bright Lights’ documentary explores Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds’ relationship

Carrie Fisher and her mother, Debbie Reynolds, at Fisher’s home in Beverly Hills, California, November 27, 2010. — Picture by Kevin Scanlon/The New York TimesLOS ANGELES, Dec 30 — Before the tragic passing away of both Carrie Fisher and her mother Debbie Reynolds this week, HBO had produced a documentary movie about the relationship between the two iconic women.

Entitled Bright Lights: Starring Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher, the movie premiered at Cannes and was featured as part of the New York Film Festival lineup this year.

Fisher, who was most known for her performance as the original Princess Leia in the Star Wars series, died on December 27. Her mother Debbie Reynolds, famous for her role in the 1952 musical Singin’ in the Rain passed away the following day.

Bright Lights, directed by Fisher Stevens and Alexis Bloom, is a chronicle of the two women’s complex yet loving relationship. No release date has yet been announced, but HBO will carefully consider the appropriate timing given the tragic developments, HBO Documentary Films president Sheila Nevins told Variety. — AFP-Relaxnews