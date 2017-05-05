Brian de Palma returns to big-screen directing with ‘Domino’

Christina Hendricks is on the cast of 'Domino', directed by Brian de Palma, which stars filming this summer. — AFP pic LOS ANGELES, May 5 — The American director will start filming the action thriller this summer in Europe, with Game of Thrones star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Mad Men star Christina Hendricks, producer Michel Schonnemann has announced.

Suspense and high-speed pursuits are on the cards in Domino, which tells the story of a Copenhagen police officer who goes rogue to hunt his colleague’s killer — the mysterious Imran.

With the help of his deceased partner’s mistress, the cop embarks on a search that takes him from Scandinavia to the sunny climes of Spain and to the heart of Europe’s terrorist threat.

The duo will be played onscreen by Danish actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, who previously starred as Jaime Lannister in Game of Thrones, and Christina Hendricks, who played secretary Joan Holloway in Mad Men.

The Scandinavian actor has previously starred in various big-screen productions, including Ridley Scott’s Black Hawk Down and Kingdom of Heaven.

The American actress has worked with Nicolas Winding Refn on Drive and The Neon Demon, and starred in Ryan Gosling’s Lost River.

Domino sees Brian de Palma return to his behind-the-camera career.

The Scarface, The Untouchables and Bonfire of the Vanities director hasn’t filmed a movie since 2012’s Passion, based on French director Alain Corneau’s movie Crime d’amour, and starring Rachel McAdams and Noomi Rapace. — AFP-Relaxnews