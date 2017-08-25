Kuala Lumpur 32°C, Mostly Cloudy

Boy saves brother by copying what The Rock did in ‘San Andreas’

Friday August 25, 2017
12:24 PM GMT+8

Jacob O’Connor’s mother told the BBC that her 10-year-old son had just watched his favourite movie ‘San Andreas’ last week. — Reuters picJacob O’Connor’s mother told the BBC that her 10-year-old son had just watched his favourite movie ‘San Andreas’ last week. — Reuters picNEW YORK, Aug 25 — In what can only be described as the best example of life imitating art, a 10-year-old boy has saved his brother’s life after remembering a scene from his favourite film starring Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock.

According to the BBC, Jacob O’Connor from Roseville, Michigan found two-year-old Dylan floating face-down in a swimming pool but he didn’t rush off and find a grown up to help, because he remembered a move from one of his favourite films, San Andreas.

The scene in question was the one where The Rock’s character tries to save his on-screen daughter.

Jacob pulled his brother out of the pool and started giving him chest compressions — just as he’d seen The Rock doing in the film, the news site added.

Dylan was then rushed to hospital and went on to make a full recovery.

The Rock took to Twitter to praise Jacob as a “real-life hero” yesterday.

He tweeted: “Wow amazing story... You’re a real-life hero. We’re all proud of you! DJ”.

