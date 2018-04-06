Bollywood hero Salman Khan forced to spend an extra day in jail

Bollywood actor Salman Khan arrives at a court to hear the verdict in the long-running wildlife poaching case against him in Jodhpur April 5, 2018. — AFP pic NEW DELHI, April 6 — An Indian court today adjourned a bail plea by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan so that he can fight a five-year jail term for killing endangered wildlife.

The decision means the 52-year-old actor will have to spend at least one more night in prison in the Rajasthan city of Jodhpur where the shock jail term was ordered yesterday.

Salman was not present at the sessions court in Jodhpur when the judge said he wanted to see the entire case record before deciding whether Salman should be granted bail.

Salman applied for bail after the lower court yesterday ruled him guilty under wildlife protection laws and ordered the jail term.

“We argued for bail in the court. Basically the eyewitness is not reliable... the trial court has convicted Salman on the basis of basically just one eyewitness,” Mahesh Bora, a lawyer for Salman, told reporters in Jodhpur.

Salman one of the world’s most highly paid actors, has denied killing the rare antelopes known as black bucks during an alleged hunting safari in 1998.

He has been in Jodhpur Central jail since the verdict. — AFP