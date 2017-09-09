Kuala Lumpur 31°C, Mostly Cloudy

Showbiz

Bollywood comedian Vir Das bring his global tour to Malaysia

Saturday September 9, 2017
12:03 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Can sleeping with your pet actually help you sleep better?The Edit: Can sleeping with your pet actually help you sleep better?

Nadal downs del Potro, reaches 16th grand slam finalNadal downs del Potro, reaches 16th grand slam final

Pregnant woman in China commits suicide after C-section refusedPregnant woman in China commits suicide after C-section refused

Controversial god-fighting game removed after Malaysia blocks accessControversial god-fighting game removed after Malaysia blocks access

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Indian actor, stand-up comedian, musician and writer Vir Das. — TheHive.Asia picIndian actor, stand-up comedian, musician and writer Vir Das. — TheHive.Asia picKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 9 — With plenty of sold-out performances across the world, accomplished Indian actor, stand-up comedian, musician and writer Vir Das is bringing his high-energy comedy and clever wit to Malaysia for the first time this November.

The comedy show which will take place at Galaxy Hall, HGH Convention Centre, Kuala Lumpur on 23 November 2017, is part of his global stand-up tour — Boarding Das World Tour, which covers six continents and twenty countries including America, Australia, Canada, UK, and more.

The tour is in support of his upcoming one-hour comedy special titled Vir Das: Abroad Understanding, that was recently released by Netflix on 25 April 2017.

Das has garnered attention across film, television and stand-up as the biggest English-speaking comedian in India and has proven himself to be one of the country’s top entertainers.

So get ready for a show that’s raw, edgy, intelligent and relevant, as Vir Das takes on the world with his unique point-of-view.

Tickets can be purchased via ticketpro.com.my, from RM80 to RM250. — TheHive.Asia

Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline