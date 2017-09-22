‘BoJack Horseman’ extends into fifth season

‘BoJack Horseman’ launched in 2014 and reached new levels with 2016's acclaimed Season 3. — Screengrab from Netflix / YouTubeLOS ANGELES, Sept 22 — Morose cartoon liminal being BoJack Horseman is to return for a fifth run, Netflix has announced.

Created by Raphael Bob-Waksberg, animated comedy BoJack Horseman follows the misadventures of a washed-up TV star who has the body of a person and the head of a horse.

In search of happiness, BoJack perhaps counterintuitively falls back on a cynical outlook while attempting to give meaning to his self-centred, self-loathing existence.

Hailed by critics, the satirical series features the voices of Will Arnett (Arrested Development, The Lego Batman Movie) in the role of BoJack Horseman himself, Alison Brie of Community as sympathetic Vietnamese-American friend Diane, Amy Sedaris of Shrek The Third as feline talent agent Princess Carolyn, among others.

Though initially granted a lukewarm reception upon its 2014 debut, BoJack Horseman soon lived up to its true potential and has been a critical success and cult hit ever since.

The Annecy International Animated Film Festival awarded it a Special Distinction award for Season Three’s fourth episode, “Fish Out of Water”, which was almost entirely without dialogue.

Season Four was released on September 8, 2017. Season Five was announced via several BoJack Horseman social media accounts, a short animated clip showing BoJack’s phone receive a series of congratulatory messages from a contact named “clingy Netflix exec”. — AFP-Relaxnews