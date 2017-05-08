Boh Cameronian Arts Awards acts as bridge between the arts and investors, says Low

National Culture and Arts Department director-general Tan Sri Norliza Rofli poses with award winners and performers at the 14th Boh Cameronian Arts Award in Kuala Lumpur May 7, 2017. — BernamaKUALA LUMPUR, May 8 — The Boh Cameronian Arts Awards 2017 serves not only as a platform to acknowledge the contributions of arts enthusiasts, but will also foster collaboration between them and the private sector and investors, according to Persatuan Kakiseni president Low Ngai Yuen.

The changes made to the 14th series of the awards would improve its status and quality, attracting the interests of more sponsors in the effort to promote the arts further, she said.

“The changes will hopefully be the benchmark for future sponsorship and will get the support from the corporate sector,” she said.

Speaking to reporters after the awards ceremony here last night, Low said these awards would hopefully show corporate investors and international curators that the winners had made major achievements in the industry.

She said Boh Plantations Sdn Bhd and Kakiseni had only 12 awards this year compared to 42 previously, namely in the theatre, musical theatre, music and dance categories.

The event last night saw PAN Productions winning the Overall Best Production award through its musical theatre presentation of the Brothers Grimm tale Into the Woods.

Meanwhile, the Best Director award went to Deric Gan Eng Kee through Richard II which was produced by The Actor Studio Sdn Bhd while Sukania Venugopal won the Best Actor award through The Language Archive. — Bernama