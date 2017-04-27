Blondie shares final preview track ahead of album release (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, April 27 — Blondie has shared a new track called Fragments ahead of the release of the studio album Pollinator on May 5.

Fragments, the closing track on the American rock band’s upcoming 11th studio album, was premiered on BBC Radio 6 Music with Shaun Keaveny before hitting iTunes.

The song comes by way of Vancouver movie blogger and indie musician Adam Johnston aka an Unkindness, whose folk track is given the rock treatment by Debbie Harry and the band.

Pollinator will feature original band members Harry, Chris Stein, and Clem Burke throughout, while enlisting an eclectic mix of guest contributors including Dev Hynes (aka Blood Orange), the Smiths’ Johnny Marr, Laurie Anderson, Charli XCX, Sia, Joan Jett, TV on the Radio’s Dave Sitek and the Strokes’ Nick Valensi.

Three other tracks — Fun, My Monster and Long Time — are so far available alongside Fragments, which the band says is the final track fans will be able to preview prior to the full album release. — AFP-Relaxnews

Blondie's 'Pollinator' is out May 5. — AFP pic