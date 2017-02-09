Blondie and Garbage to co-headline new tour this summer

Blondie is set to co-headline a tour alongside Garbage. — Picture by Rebecca Smeyne/The New York TimesLOS ANGELES, Feb 9 — Blondie and Garbage are banding together to hit the road in a new joint North American tour.

The two bands announced plans to co-headline a tour they’ve dubbed “Rage and Rapture Tour,” that will hit cities across North America this summer.

The tour will be to promote Blondie’s newest album Pollinator which drops May 5, and Strange Little Birds, which Garbage released last year.

On July 4, Garbage is also set to release an autobiographical coffee table book.

For ticket information, visit http://pages.tmclient.ticketmaster.com/BlondieGarbageRageandRaptureTour2017/. — AFP-Relaxnews