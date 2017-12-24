Blonde ambition: How the stars shook things up in 2017

Katy Perry concluding the ‘Katy Perry — Witness World Wide,' in Los Angeles June 12. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, Dec 24 — If there was one overarching celebrity hair trend of 2017, it was surely the number of stars that opted to go blonde. We take a look at five of the biggest showbiz names that crossed over to the light side this year.

Katy Perry

Popstar Katy Perry first began teasing blonde tresses early on this year, but she fully committed in April, when she unveiled a peroxide pixie cut that completely transformed her look. She has spent the better part of the year ever since rocking variations on the style and tone, from a white-blonde buzz cut to a choppy, darker crop. Karlie Kloss at the British Fashion Awards 2017 in London December 4, 2017. — AFP pic

Karlie Kloss

Fans of supermodel Karlie Kloss are used to seeing her rock a honeyed blonde tone, but the fashion star stepped things up this July when she reached for the hair dye and unveiled a bright peroxide blonde shade. She seems to love her new hue, which she has maintained ever since. Kim Kardashian at Harper's Bazaar Celebration of 'Icons By Carine Roitfeld' at The Plaza Hotel in New York September 8, 2017. — AFP pic

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian welcomed in “Fashion Month” this September with a stunning silvery-white ‘do. The platinum hue is so ashy it almost looks grey, making for a futuristic aesthetic that she has kept ever since, despite recently taking to Twitter to reveal that it can take 13 hours to touch up her roots. Selena Gomez at the British Fashion Awards 2017 in London December 4, 2017. — AFP pic

Selena Gomez

Pop sensation Selena Gomez stunned when she rocked up to the American Music Awards this November with a brand-new blonde bob. The choppy cut, mid-blonde hue and glossy dark roots add a little edge to the star's look. Zendaya at the British Fashion Awards 2017 in London on December 4, 2017. — AFP pic

Zendaya

Actress, singer and songwriter Zendaya's red carpet looks are fast becoming something of a legend, with the star treating us to afro curls, 1970s-style waves and a Hollywood “lob” this year alone. She closed the year on a fierce note, debuting a gamine, peroxide blonde pixie crop teamed with low-key makeup and simple, sweet diamond ear studs. — AFP-Trlaxnews