Blomkamp takes on cyborg apocalypse in new sci-fi short (VIDEO)

NEW YORK, Oct 5 — The latest film from Neill Blomkamp, Oscar-nominated director of District 9, is a seven-minute short about cyborg post-apocalypse, and the way it was put together, using interactive game software, points towards a sea change in how movies are made.

The Unity Engine software suite has been “forged in gaming,” says Unity CEO Clive Downie, “but something really exciting has been happening.”

Along with the Unreal Engine, it’s become a major player in the game engine sector.

Most of the biggest game companies keep their technology in-house, but Unity and Epic Games’ Unreal platforms are made available to the industry at large.

That makes them popular with game developers of all levels, from microstudios to established veterans: everything from mobile hits “Threes,” “Crossy Road” and “Monument Valley” through to trend-setting “Rust,” sweeping space strategy “Endless Legend,” and this month’s long awaited, extremely well received hobby project gone large, “Cuphead.”

But Unity isn’t just for games. As Downie put it at his company’s Unite 2017 conference, “other developers and artists in other industries look at [us] and start to think ‘How could I use Unity to make my product better?’“

One such industry is film, with director Neill Blomkamp a willing early adopter.

Premiered during Unite 2017’s October 3 keynote, Adam: The Mirror picks up where a 2016 Unity stage demo left off (youtu.be/GXI0l3yqBrA.)

Bedraggled robots march across a hellish, burning landscape in search of refuge and identity. Together they seek an individual known as The Mirror, in the hope of discovering who they once were before memories were erased.

It’s the product of Blomkamp’s experimental Oats Studio, whose short, CGI-led shorts could one day become fuller features — just as 2006’s Alive in Joburg became District 9, and 2004’s Tetra Vaal became 2015’s Chappie.

Over the course of making Adam: The Mirror and its upcoming conclusion, Blomkamp’s team used 30,000 photos taken around an abandoned mine in California to construct a fully 3D CGI environment.

They made real costumes to help them better simulate cloth and real actors to drive the robot characters’ performances.

Working in a 3D game engine that can display changes immediately, rather than over the course of minutes, hours, or overnight, made it much easier to experiment with new ideas.

“When I was 18, this is exactly what i would want to get my hands on,” Blomkamp said in reference to today’s aspiring filmmakers.

As for the future, he predicted a merging of 3D interactive experiences with traditional, two-dimensional cinematic storytelling techniques.

Even now, “someone could grab the scene file and put the cameras wherever they wanted to, they could change the time of day, they could change the wardrobe.”

In fact, components from previous Oats Studio projects have been uploaded for sale through PC gaming platform Steam, with the hope that people would do just that. — AFP-Relaxnews