Blink-182 reveal details of deluxe edition of ‘California’

Blink-182 have revealed some of details of their upcoming deluxe edition album ‘California.’ — AFP picLOS ANGELES, Dec 23 — Blink-182 have given some details of their upcoming deluxe edition album California in an interview with Billboard.

In the interview band members Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker revealed that the new deluxe edition of the record, which was released back in July and is the band’s first in five years, is “like a whole other album.”

There could be as many as 14 new songs on the release, with Hopper commenting that, “It’s almost, it’s more than a whole other record, it’s a double album at this point and it’s more of an extension of what we did in the studio earlier.”

The pair added that fans can expect, “A lot of high-energy songs, punk rock, some more ballad-y songs, a little more electronic experimentation, it’s a good mix,” with Hopper also teasing that, “We got a problem, the deluxe album might even be better than California.”

The band are also due to start touring the album next month, kicking things off in California in January and later heading to Europe. — AFP-Relaxnews