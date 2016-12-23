Last updated Friday, December 23, 2016 1:30 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 32°C, Mostly Cloudy

Showbiz

Blink-182 reveal details of deluxe edition of ‘California’

Friday December 23, 2016
09:58 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

Al-Madinah confident varsity will stay open after meeting ministryAl-Madinah confident varsity will stay open after meeting ministry

The Edit: Bjork hits out at ‘sexist’ music criticsThe Edit: Bjork hits out at ‘sexist’ music critics

The Edit: Pitt slams Jolie for risking kids’ privacyThe Edit: Pitt slams Jolie for risking kids’ privacy

EPL clears Chelsea for not reporting sex abuse claimsEPL clears Chelsea for not reporting sex abuse claims

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Blink-182 have revealed some of details of their upcoming deluxe edition album ‘California.’ — AFP picBlink-182 have revealed some of details of their upcoming deluxe edition album ‘California.’ — AFP picLOS ANGELES, Dec 23 — Blink-182 have given some details of their upcoming deluxe edition album California in an interview with Billboard.

In the interview band members Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker revealed that the new deluxe edition of the record, which was released back in July and is the band’s first in five years, is “like a whole other album.”

There could be as many as 14 new songs on the release, with Hopper commenting that, “It’s almost, it’s more than a whole other record, it’s a double album at this point and it’s more of an extension of what we did in the studio earlier.”

The pair added that fans can expect, “A lot of high-energy songs, punk rock, some more ballad-y songs, a little more electronic experimentation, it’s a good mix,” with Hopper also teasing that, “We got a problem, the deluxe album might even be better than California.”

The band are also due to start touring the album next month, kicking things off in California in January and later heading to Europe. — AFP-Relaxnews

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline