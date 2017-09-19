Blake Lively grapples with her vision and more in ‘All I See Is You’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Sept 19 — Open Road Films has released the first trailer for its upcoming thriller All I See Is You that stars Blake Lively and Jason Clarke.

The film centres on a blind woman (Lively) whose life is turned upside-down after she regains her sight.

The synopsis of the film reads: “Gina (Lively) and husband James (Clarke) have an almost perfect marriage. After being blinded as a child in a nearly fatal car crash that claimed her parent’s lives, Gina depends on James to be her eyes — a dependence that appears to solidify their passionate relationship. She sees her world in her own vivid imagination with help from James’ descriptions. Despite her disability, the two enjoy a colourful existence in Bangkok, Thailand where James works in insurance and Gina explores life in a foreign country. It seems the only real hardship this loving couple faces is difficulty conceiving a child but when Gina is given the opportunity to have a corneal transplant and regains her vision, their life and relationship are upended. Gina now sees the world with a new sense of wonder and independence which James finds threatening. It is only when Gina suddenly begins to lose her sight again that she finally realises the disturbing reality of their marriage and their lives.”

The film also stars Danny Huston, Yvonne Strahovski Ahna O’Reilly and Wes Chatham.

All I See Is You is set for release on October 27.

A screengrab from upcoming thriller ‘All I See Is You’ that stars Blake Lively and Jason Clarke.