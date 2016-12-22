‘Blade Runner 2049’ director Denis Villeneuve in talks to join ‘Dune’ remake

Denis Villeneuve is in talks to direct the reboot of ‘Dune.’ — AFP picLOS ANGELES, Dec 22 — Denis Villeneuve could be joining another sci-fi project, with the Blade Runner 2049 director currently in talks to join the reboot of Dune, reports Variety.

Set in the future, Dune tells the story of Paul Atreides, whose family accepts control of the desert planet Arrakis.

As the only producer of a highly valuable resource, control of Arrakis is a highly covetable, but also dangerous position.

After Paul and his family are betrayed, the story explores themes of politics, religion, and man’s relationship to nature, and follows Paul as he leads a rebellion to restore his family’s control of the planet.

Based on the novel, the original 1984 film was directed by David Lynch and starred Kyle MacLachlan.

Although at the time it was thought of as a flop, with poor reviews and a poor performance at the box office, it has recently attained cult status.

Villeneuve’s latest movie, Arrival, starring Amy Adams, is currently performing well at the box office. — AFP-Relaxnews