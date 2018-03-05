‘Black Panther’ tops US$500m, dominates ‘Red Sparrow,’ ‘Death Wish’ (VIDEO)

Chadwick Boseman poses at the premiere of 'Black Panther' in Los Angeles January 29, 2018. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, March 5 — Disney-Marvel’s Black Panther is continuing its super-heroic run, grossing a stunning US$501.1 million (RM1.9 billion) in North America in only 17 days and becoming the 10th highest grosser of all time.

Black Panther starring Chadwick Boseman, dominated domestic moviegoing in its third weekend with US$65.7 million at 4,084 locations — the third-highest weekend of all time after Star Wars: The Force Awakens at US$90.2 million and Avatar at US$68.5 million.

Black Panther is now the second-highest grossing Marvel movie of all time at the domestic box office, surpassing Avengers: Age of Ultron this weekend at US$459 million and trailing only The Avengers at US$623.4 million. Black Panther has a realistic shot at reaching that level in the coming weeks and may eventually top Jurassic World at US$652 million and Titanic at US$659 million for the third highest domestic total of all time.

Two new titles opened with moderate results that might have been higher without a must-see title like Black Panther in multiplexes. Jennifer Lawrence’s spy thriller Red Sparrow launched with US$17 million at 3,056 sites for Fox and Bruce Willis’ Death Wish debuted with US$13 million at 2,847 venues for MGM.

Warner Bros.’ second weekend of comedy thriller Game Night followed in fourth with US$10.7 million from 3,502 sites, edging Sony’s fourth weekend of CGI-live action Peter Rabbit with US$10 million at 3,607 locations. Peter Rabbit has connected with family audiences for US$84 million in its first 24 days.

Paramount’s second weekend of Annihilation finished in sixth with US$5.7 million at 2,112 venues, followed by Sony’s 11th weekend of its sturdy action comedy Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle with US$4.5 million at 2,313 sites. Jumanji has now grossed US$393.2 million in 75 days.

Thanks to Black Panther and Jumanji, overall domestic box office for 2018 is up an impressive 10.9 per cent to US$2.12 billion, according to comScore. — Reuters