Bjork teases new album release

Thursday August 3, 2017
08:37 AM GMT+8

Bjork, Vulnicura album art. — Picture courtesy of Somerset HouseBjork, Vulnicura album art. — Picture courtesy of Somerset HouseLOS ANGELES, Aug 3 — Icelandic artist Bjork has revealed that she will soon be releasing a fresh album, much to the delight of her many fans.

Announcing the news on her official Facebook page, the singer posted a handwritten note which read: “I am excited to share with you that my new album is coming out very soon. Warmthness, Bjork.”

While the singer has yet to confirm a release date for her next record, the as-yet-untitled album is currently available to pre-order via her official website.

Bjork’s most recent studio album, Vulnicura, came out in 2015. Since then, she’s released a Strings version of the record, as well as a live version (via Pitchfork). — AFP-Relaxnews

