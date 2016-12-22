Bjork talks sexism in open letter

Bjork is known for her somewhat eccentric take to her wardrobe. — Facebook picREYKJAVIK, Dec 22 — In an open letter on Facebook, singer-songwriter Bjork decided to speak on a topic she didn't usually discuss: sexism.

She acknowledged she never “moaned” about sexism, preferring to just get on with it.

What drove her to the leather was media reporting, commenting on how she was not “performing” and “hiding” behind desk.

Bjork had performed a DJ set at the recent Day and Night festival in Houston, Texas.

Saying that women in music were “alowed to be singer songwriters singing about their boyfriends”, she then commented that men didn’t seem as stifled.

Men, according to Bjork, “are allowed to go from subject to subject, do sci-fi, period pieces, be slapstick and humorous, be music nerds getting lost in sculpting soundscapes but not women.

-“If we don’t cut our chest open and bleed about the men and children in our lives we are cheating our audience,” she wrote.

The singer then went on to say she hoped that 2017 would be the year sexism would no longer be a thing for women performers.