Bjork reveals ‘The Gate’ music video

Tuesday September 19, 2017
09:22 AM GMT+8

Artwork for Bjork’s single ‘The Gate.’ — Handout via AFPArtwork for Bjork’s single ‘The Gate.’ — Handout via AFPLOS ANGELES, Sept 19 — Björk has released a music video for The Gate, the new single that’s hotly tipped to feature on the singer’s eagerly anticipated new album.

In a video with hallucinogenic undertones, the Icelandic artist can be seen playing the flute in a rural landscape, surrounded by strange purple creatures. Then comes a series of kaleidoscopic forms and shapes, which, it soon transpires, are being controlled by the character Björk plays

For this latest video, Björk has joined forces with artist and long-time collaborator Andrew Thomas Huang, as well as Gucci designer Alessandro Michele.

About the song, Björk explained in Dazed magazine: “The Gate is essentially a love song, but I say ‘love’ in a more transcendent way. Vulnicura was about a very personal loss, and I think this new album is about a love that’s even greater. It’s about rediscovering love — but in a spiritual way, for lack of a better word."

Björk’s last studio album Vulnicura was released in 2015.

Watch the video for The Gate here.  — AFP-Relaxnews

