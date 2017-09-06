Bjork announces new single ‘The Gate’

Artwork for Bjork’s forthcoming single ‘The Gate.’ — Handout via AFPLONDON, Sept 6 — Icelandic singer Björk took to Twitter yesterday to reveal she’ll be releasing a single called The Gate later this month.

The singer revealed in a tweet that the single will be out digitally on September 18, with a single-sided 12” vinyl to follow on September 22.

The vinyl version is currently available for pre-order; on the pre-order page; a message from Björk about the single reads:

“The Gate is essentially a love song, but I say ‘love’ in a more transcendent way. Vulnicura was about a very personal loss, and I think this new album is about a love that’s even greater. It’s about rediscovering love — but in a spiritual way, for lack of a better word.”

Last month, Björk revealed in a handwritten note posted to Facebook that she had a new album on the way. While she has yet to confirm a release date, the as-yet-untitled album — the follow-up to 2015’s Vulnicura — is likewise available to pre-order via her website. — AFP-Relaxnews