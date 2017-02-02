Biopic on John Lennon and Yoko Ono love story in the pipeline

Beatles member John Lennon (L) and his wife Yoko Ono receiving journalists March 25, 1969 in the bedroom of the Hilton hotel in Amsterdam. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, Feb 2 — A biopic chronicling the love story between Beatle John Lennon and Yoko Ono is in the works.

The as-yet-untitled project will be produced by Ono, along with Michael De Luca “The Social Network”, Josh Bratman, and Anthony McCarten, who will also pen the script.

In a statement, De Luca said the plot will “focus on ripe and relevant themes of love, courage and activism in the US—with the intention of inspiring today’s youth to stand up for and have a clear vision for the world they want” (via Rolling Stone).

The film is one of many creative projects which Ono has focused on of late—the artist reissued three albums last year, including two with Lennon (Unfinished Music Nos. 1 & 2), and is expected to reissue several more this year, as part of the Yoko Ono Reissue Project. — AFP-Relaxnews