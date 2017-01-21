Binge watching Netflix style the way to go (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Jan 21 — Ready, set, binge.

Big TV networks are following Netflix' lead by releasing all new episodes of a series at the same time.

Walt Disney's network Freeform put the entire 10-episode season of new sci-fi drama Beyond on digital and on-demand platforms on January 2. Roughly 14 million people watched it during the first week, with more than 700,000 finishing the series. By January 10, Freeform was ready to order a second season.

Others include BBC, NBC, and, possibly, HBO.

Networks set up binge-watching of new shows like on Netflix. — Reuters pic Lisa Richwine covers the story for Reuters.

Richwine reports: “From the TV networks' point of view, there is also a tradeoff. You can put the whole series on at once, and a lot of people for maybe a week or two weeks. But you give up the buzz that you might get every week if you just do it once a week on television.

“So, you might get a show like Scandal, a lot of people watched it every week, tweeting and saying 'Oh my god, did you just see what happened in Scandal?'

“Then they do it gain, and the next week, and the next week. So, you're giving up something is you put the entire season at once, you might be giving up weeks and weeks of social media chatter and buzz.”

Releasing all episodes at once is a way for more traditional networks to reach for younger, digital-savvy viewers, who want to watch on their own schedules. — Reuters