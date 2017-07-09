Bill Watterson’s ‘Dave Made a Maze’ is quirkily fun (VIDEO)

Dave's maze built in his living room. — Screengrab from YouTube videoLOS ANGELES, July 9 — Dave Made a Maze is a feature debut written and directed by Bill Watterson.

Reviews for this offbeat comedy have been positive so far but it could end up being a cult favourite instead of a mainstream hit. The movie stars Nick Thune as Dave and Meera Rohit Kumbhani as Annie, his girlfriend.

Dave is a would-be artist who hasn’t really made much of his life and so he decides to build a cardboard maze in his living room. The thing is, the maze is much much larger than it seems and Dave is lost inside.

When Annie comes home, she gets together a motley crew to rescue him. And that’s where the fun and adventure begin.