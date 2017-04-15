Big-name guests on Kendrick Lamar’s latest album

Rihanna managed to find time to guest on Kendrick Lamar's latest album, despite her busy schedule. — Reuers picLOS ANGELES, April 15 — Chart-topping rapper Kendrick Lamar has just released Damn, a fourteen-track album which features a number of big-name guests.

Rihanna

The world's most famous Barbadian is a guest vocalist on the album's sixth track Loyalty. The Grammy award-winner, who launched her album Anti last year, adds a languorous vocal to this track. Rihanna is busy on all fronts at the moment — she was cast in the upcoming Valerian and Ocean's Eight and has also put her name to a collection for the Swiss jeweler Chopard.

U2

The Irish group U2 guest on the track XXX. The voice of singer Bono can be heard two minutes 40 seconds into the track, which paints a sombre picture of the US after the departure of Barack Obama and the arrival of Donald Trump at the White House.

Zacari

Pitchfork reports that the track Love features Los Angeles-based singer Zacari.

Mike WiLL Made-It

The album has a number of famous producers, not least of whom is Mike WiLL Made-It. He's responsible for a string of mega-hits including Rihanna's Pour It Up and Miley Cyrus's We Can't Stop. Mike WiLL Made-It produced Humble, the first single from the album, as well as DNA and XXX.

The video for Humble: https://youtu.be/tvTRZJ-4EyI

Badbadnotgood

Another big-name producer on the album is Badbadnotgood whose other tracks include Rihanna's Sex with Me from Anti, Kaytranada's Weight Off and Mac Miller's Perfect Circle / Godspeed. He produced Lust on Lamar's album.

Damn also features tracks produced by Anthony Tiffith and DJ Dahi. — AFP-Relaxnews