‘Big Little Lies’ four-time winner at Critics’ Choice

(From 2nd left) Alexander Skarsgaard, Laura Dern, Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon with the producers of ‘Big Little Lies’. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, Jan 12 — Domestic crime drama Big Little Lies amassed four accolades at the Critics’ Choice Awards on January 11, 2018, with The Handmaid’s Tale, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel its other multiple winners in TV.

Big Little Lies left the 8th Critics’ Choice Television Awards — held in conjunction with the Critics’ Choice Awards for film — with another four wins, typifying a busy awards season for the show.

As well as Best Limited Series, it scooped up Best Actress (Nicole Kidman,) Best Supporting Actress (Laura Dern), and Best Supporting Actor (Alexander Skarsgård) in the ceremony’s Limited Series section.

It had previously taken an impressive 8 awards from the Primetime and Creative Arts Emmys in September 2017, and four from the Golden Globes on January 7, among others.

Laura Dern, Nicole Kidman and Alexander Skarsgård are nominated for acting awards at the Screen Actors Guild on January 21, as is Reese Witherspoon who, like Kidman, was also one of the series’ producers.

While it has been expanded with the promise of a second season in a December 2017 announcement, Big Little Lies was originally broadcast as a one-off, which explains the frequent award show appearances in Limited Series categories.

Dystopian thriller The Handmaid’s Tale won Best Drama Series with Elisabeth Moss awarded TV Drama’s Best Actress and Ann Dowd likewise clinching Best Supporting Actress, making the adaptation one of only three multiple winners at the Critics’ Choice awards.

The third was The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, a comedy about becoming a comedian in 1950s New York, which was recognised as the year’s Best Comedy Series.

Its lead, Rachel Brosnahan, collected Best Comedy Actress.

Other winners in TV included Ewan McGregor (Fargo, Best Actor in a Limited Series), Ted Danson (The Good Place, Best Comedy Actor), David Harbour (Stranger Things, Best Supporting Actor in a Drama), Mayim Bialik (The Big Bang Theory, Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy), Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us, Best Actor in a Drama) and Walton Goggins (Vice Principals, Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series).

Madoff investment scandal dramatization The Wizard of Lies, starring Robert De Niro and Michelle Pfeiffer, was proclaimed Best TV Movie, with Rick and Morty clinching Best Animated Series.

The five winners in the Critics’ Choice Reality & Variety section were Down syndrome doc Born This Way (Best Unstructured Reality Series), business investment competition Shark Tank (Best Structured Reality), Jimmy Kimmel Live! (Best Talk Show), fashion and modelling competition RuPaul’s Drag Race (Best Reality Show Host) and talent show The Voice (Best Reality Series — Competition). — AFP-Relaxnews