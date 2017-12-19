Big Bang’s Taeyang and Min Hyo-rin are getting married

The couple confirmed they were dating in May 2015. — Screengrab from Instagram/_youngbae_SEOUL, Dec 19 — Taeyang of Big Bang will marry actress Min Hyo-rin early next year.

He confirmed the news via an Instagram post yesterday.

Taeyang asked for fans’ blessings for the union, writing in part: “I have pledged to spend the rest of my life with Min Hyorin, the one who has always stuck by me for the past four years. Through all the good times and the bad times, she has always believed in me and now I look forward to making a beautiful life together.”

YG Entertainment, which represents the singer, confirmed that the couple will marry around February next year before Taeyang’s enlistment.

The two confirmed they were dating in May 2015.