Bieber hits 100 million Twitter followers

Saturday September 2, 2017
04:02 PM GMT+8

To celebrate, Bieber has been given his own emoji on the site. — Reuters pic To celebrate, Bieber has been given his own emoji on the site. — Reuters pic LOS ANGELES, Sept 2 — Justin Bieber has become the second person to reach 100 million followers on Twitter.

According to the social networking site, the Sorry singer reached 100 million followers on Thursday.

He follows Katy Perry (103 million) who managed it in June.

Former US president Barack Obama comes in third, with 94.3m.

To celebrate, Bieber has been given his own emoji on the site, which fans can use by using the hashtag #100millionbeliebers.

