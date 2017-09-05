Beyonce subject of yet another university course

Beyonce performs at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles February 13, 2017. — Reuters picCOPENHAGEN, Sept 5 — The University of Copenhagen is offering a course on Beyonce’s life, and it has been so well received it’s been assigned a bigger lecture theatre, the BBC reported yesterday.

That’s the power of Queen Bey for you.

Around 75 students have signed up for “Beyonce, Gender and Race”, according to Danish television station TV2.

Professor Erik Steinskog told the Danish broadcaster that he'll be presenting the singer's lyrics, videos and performances to arts and cultural studies students.

While admitting that he is “a big fan” of the award-winning singer, Steinskog said his goal “is to introduce black feminist thought, which is not very well known in Scandinavia.”

He, however, said that he was puzzled by the interest that his course had generated, stating that in the 80s there were classes on Madonna too.

This is of course not the first Beyonce university course.

Rutgers University in the US state of New Jersey launched a class called “Politicising Beyonce” through its Department of Women's and Gender Studies in 2014.