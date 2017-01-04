Beyonce solo Coachella performance confirmed, no news on Daft Punk

Pop queen Beyonce, rapper Kendrick Lamar and British rock group Radiohead will headline this year's edition of the Coachella music festival in April, organisers said yesterday.

The indie camp-out, which has been getting an increasingly eclectic line-up, will also feature performances from British indie pop band the xx, US folktronica outfit Bon Iver and French house music duo Justice.

Other notables include US folk rock guitarist-vocalist Father John Misty and New Zealand singer-songwriter Lorde, who shared on Facebook in November that she was working on a follow-up album to 2013 Global hit Pure Heroine.

Radiohead, who have been nominated for two Grammys for 2016’s A Moon Shaped Pool, have headlined the festival twice before, while Lamar showed up during Ice Cube’s set last year.

Beyonce hasn’t performed a solo set at Coachella but performed with sister Solange in 2014 and was a surprise guest during husband Jay-Z headlining set in 2010.

Coachella offers the same line-up on two consecutive weekends — April 14-16 and April 21-23 — in the desert outside Indio, around two hours east of Los Angeles.

The Friday line-up for California’s leading music festival appears aimed at the traditional indie crowd, with Radiohead, the xx and Father John Misty — alias Fleet Foxes drummer Joshua Tillman — on the bill.

Beyonce headlines the Saturday events, while Lamar tops the bill both Sundays.

The music press has been awash with rumours of a Daft Punk reunion, and while the French electronica duo appear nowhere on the lineup, Coachella is known for its surprise appearances.

Passes — starting at US$399 (RM1,795) for three-day general admission — will go on sale today at 11:00am Pacific time (1900 GMT) on the Coachella official website. — AFP