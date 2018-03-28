Who bit Beyonce? ‘Bite-gate’ lights up social media

A screengrab shared on Twitter shows Beyonce, Jay-Z and Blue Ivy at the 2018 Grammy Awards. LOS ANGELES, March 28 — Someone allegedly bit Beyonce in the face and her notoriously vocal fans, collectively known as ‘The Beyhive’, are on the case.

The drama began when comedian Tiffany Haddish claimed in an interview with men’s magazine GQ that she witnessed another actress biting Beyoncé on the face at an after-party for a Jay-Z concert in Los Angeles on December 22.

According to Haddish, the actress, whom she refused to name, was at the party “doing the mostest” and flirting with Jay-Z before Beyonce intervened.

At this point, she said the woman sunk her teeth into Beyonce.

Haddish said that she later approached the pop star about the incident.

“So I said to Beyonce, ‘Did she really bite you?’ She was like, ‘Yeah.’ I was like, ‘She gonna get her ass beat tonight.’ She was like, ‘Tiffany, no. Don’t do that. That bitch is on drugs. She not even drunk. The bitch is on drugs. She not like that all the time. Just chill,’” Haddish was quoted as saying.

When asked for comment, a representative for Beyonce told GQ: “I absolutely cannot comment on any of this, as I have no knowledge.”

The episode has been christened “Bite-gate” and has its own hashtag #WhoBitBeyonce.

After The Cut compiled a party guest list, The Beyhive fixated on two names: Sanaa Lathan and Sara Foster.

Lathan starred in Love & Basketball, Brown Sugar and the Best Man movies, while Foster played Jen Clark in the CW’s 90210, and most recently starred on VH1’s Barely Famous.

After being targeted on social media by Beyonce fans, as evidenced by their signature ‘bee’ emoji, both actresses have denied the allegations.

Foster responded in an Instagram post, stating: “I wish I could get close enough to Beyonce to bite her”.

Meanwhile, Lathan declared on Twitter that the only biting she would do to Beyonce would be in the form of a love bite.

Y’all are funny. Under no circumstances did I bite Beyonce and if I did it would’ve been a love bite 💋 — Sanaa Lathan (@justsanaa) March 26, 2018

So who is the culprit?

Apparently, Chrissy Teigen has hinted that she knows, but has decided to zip lips while dangling the following tantalising carrot for social media sleuths: