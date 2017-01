Best director win makes it five Globes for ‘La La Land’ and counting

Damien Chazelle holds the award for Best Screenplay — Motion Picture for ‘La La Land’ during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles January 8, 2017. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Jan 9 — Damien Chazelle won the best director Golden Globe yesterday for the musical La La Land — the fifth award of the night for the whimsical film.

Chazelle bested Mel Gibson (Hacksaw Ridge), Barry Jenkins (Moonlight), Kenneth Lonergan (Manchester by the Sea) and Tom Ford (Nocturnal Animals). — AFP