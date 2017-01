‘La La Land’ completes clean sweep with seventh Globe for best comedy/musical

Director Damien Chazelle holds the award for Best Director — Motion Picture for ‘La La Land’ during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards show in Los Angeles January 8, 2017. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Jan 9 — La La Land won the Golden Globe yesterday for best comedy/musical film, completing a clean sweep by winning all seven categories for which it earned nominations and setting itself up as a frontrunner for the Oscars.

The dreamy musical bested 20th Century Women, Deadpool, Florence Foster Jenkins and Sing Street. — AFP