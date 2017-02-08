Berlin film fest to honour John Hurt with special screening

John Hurt is seen during a news conference to present ‘Owning Mahowny’ at the 53rd Berlinale international film festival in Berlin February 10, 2003. — Reuters picBERLIN, Feb 8 — The Berlin Film Festival will honour the late English actor Sir John Hurt with a dedicated screening of An Englishman in New York (2009) in which Hurt played the writer Quentin Crisp.

The English actor John Hurt, who become famous after his 1966 role as Richard Rich in the film A Man for All Seasons passed away on January 25, 2017. Knighted in 2015 for his services to drama, over his career Hurt received two Academy Award nominations, a Golden Globe Award and four BAFTA Awards.

A fan of the Berlinale, one of the world’s leading film festivals, Sir Hurt regularly attended the event, and starred in 12 films presented as part of its overall line-up.

On February 17, the Berlinale will screen An Englishman in New York, for which the late actor was awarded a Teddy award at the event in 2009. — AFP-Relaxnews