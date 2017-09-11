Benedict Cumberbatch electrifies as Edison in ‘The Current War’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Sept 11 — Check out this new trailer for The Current War that has Benedict Cumberbatch and Michael Shannon racing to harness electricity.

The film follows the real-life late 19th century clash between Thomas Edison (Cumberbatch) and George Westinghouse (Shannon) to decide the future of the American electricity industry: Edison’s direct current versus Westinghouse and several other companies preferred alternating current.

The two found themselves racing to patent and profit from their mutual inventions and caught between them was inventor Nikola Tesla (Nicholas Hoult).

The movie is based on an electrical arms race, which was termed as “War of Currents” in the late 1880s that paved the way for how alternating current and direct current circuits are used now.

The film also stars Katherine Waterson, Tom Holland, Matthew Macfadyen, and Tuppence Middleton.

The synopsis of the film reads: “From The Weinstein Company comes The Current War, the epic story of the cutthroat competition between the greatest inventors of the industrial age over whose electricity would power the country and the world.”

The Current War is set for release on November 24.

A screengrab from ‘The Current War’ that stars Benedict Cumberbatch and Michael Shannon as Thomas Edison and George Westinghouse.