Ben Stiller has a midlife crisis in ‘Brad’s Status’ (VIDEO)

Wednesday July 26, 2017
04:33 PM GMT+8

LOS ANGELES, July 26 — Ben Stiller has a nervous breakdown in the first trailer for Amazon Studios’ Brad’s Status.

In the film, Stiller plays a middle-aged man who stars questioning what he has achieved in life as his musical prodigy son (Austin Abrams) begins applying to colleges to start his own life.  

The film also stars Jenna Fischer, Michael Sheen, Luke Wilson and Jemaine Clement.

The synopsis of the film reads: “When Brad Sloan (Stiller) accompanies his college bound son to the East Coast, the visit triggers a crisis of confidence in Brad’s Status, writer and director Mike White’s bittersweet comedy. Brad has a satisfying career and a comfortable life in suburban Sacramento where he lives with his sweet-natured wife, Melanie (Fischer), and their musical prodigy son, Troy (Abrams), but it’s not quite what he imagined during his college glory days. Showing Troy around Boston, where Brad went to university, he can’t help comparing his life with those of his four best college friends: A Hollywood bigshot (White), a hedge fund founder (Wilson), a tech entrepreneur (Clement), and a political pundit and bestselling author (Sheen). As he imagines their wealthy, glamorous lives, he wonders if this is all he will ever amount to. But when circumstances force him to reconnect with his former friends, Brad begins to question whether he has really failed or is, in some ways at least, the most successful of them all.”

Brad’s Status is set for release on September 15.

