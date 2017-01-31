Ben Affleck will not direct ‘Batman’ solo movie

The new Batman costume that was worn by Ben Affleck in ‘Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice’.LOS ANGELES, Jan 31 — It looks like all those fan queries have really gotten to Ben Affleck as he has reportedly pulled out of directing the standalone Batman movie.

According to reports, Affleck has announced that he no longer plans to direct the movie but will still star as the Caped Crusader as well as remain producer on the solo film.

“There are certain characters who hold a special place in the hearts of millions. Performing this role demands focus, passion and the very best performance I can give,” Affleck said in a statement.

“It has become clear that I cannot do both jobs to the level they require. Together with the studio, I have decided to find a partner in a director who will collaborate with me on this massive film.

“I am still in this, and we are making it, but we are currently looking for a director. I remain extremely committed to this project, and look forward to bringing this to life for fans around the world.”

In their statement, Warner Bros Pictures said that the studio “fully supports Ben Affleck’s decision and remains committed to working with him to bring a standalone Batman picture to life”.

Affleck made his debut as the superhero in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and he will appear as the Caped Crusader next in Justice League on November 17. The Batman standalone movie is to follow suit after these.