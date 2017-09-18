Ben Affleck was secretly at the Emmys with girlfriend Lindsay Shookus

Ben Affleck arrives at the European premiere of ‘Live by Night’ at the British Film Institute in London January 11, 2017. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Sept 18 — You may not have spotted Ben Affleck at the Emmys today as he kept it low-key while attending the event with girlfriend Lindsay Shookus.

Affleck avoided the red carpet and was seen backstage with Shookus, whose Saturday Night Live show was nominated for 22 awards.

The Hollywood Reporter’s Scott Feinberg posted a short clip on Twitter of the couple at the event. According to reports, there was lots of PDA as the couple could be seen snuggling and cuddling up.

Affleck also reportedly gave Lindsay a standing ovation when SNL won for Outstanding Variety Sketch Series. Us Weekly quote a source as saying: “He jumped up and cheered when SNL won.”

The duo, who took their relationship public in early July, have been spotted out and about quite a bit lately with the more recent being at the US Open in New York.

Ben Affleck is here at the #Emmys accompanying his girlfriend, who is part of the SNL team pic.twitter.com/EFsnWI9UEP — Scott Feinberg (@ScottFeinberg) September 18, 2017