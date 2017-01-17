Ben Affleck wants people to stop asking ‘Batman’ questions

Ben Affleck says ‘Batman’ fans are driving him nuts with endless questions on the movie. — file picLOS ANGELES, Jan 17 — It looks like Ben Affleck just might need Robin’s help when it comes to answering the barrage of questions regarding his upcoming standalone Batman flick.

The exasperated star is apparently sick of the seemingly never-ending stream of Batman inquiries and spoke about it in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight Canada in a clip shared on Twitter.

“Oh my God, it’s such a pain in the a**. It’s, like, every time I mention Batman it gets this huge click bait.

“And when I was doing this movie [‘Live by Night’], it took me two years to get it together, but no one ever asked me, ‘Where is “Live by Night,”‘ you know? They ask me, ‘Batman, Batman, Batman.’”

We feel you Affleck, but can you blame us, it is Batman we’re talking about after all. Thankfully he didn’t just rant about the film and had this update for fans:

“Batman is coming along. It’s going to be great. We’re going to make something really special.

“We’re going to take the time to make it right. We’re going to do it good. We’re going to do it the right way and the fans are going love it.”