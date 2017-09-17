Ben Affleck says Batman is ‘finding hope’ in ‘Justice League’

LOS ANGELES, Sept 17 — Batman has always worked alone and tends to not be so nice to others especially criminals but all that might change with the winged crusader in Justice League.

In a recent interview with US Weekly, Ben Affleck spoke about how viewers will get to see a different side of Batman, one where he isn’t fuelled by vengeance but is actually more optimistic.

“In Batman vs Superman, he was at the end of his rope. But in Justice League, he's finding hope again. He has to open up and play well with others. He knows he needs them.”

Affleck also went on to say that Batman would be more willing to open up to other members of the team.

“He’s sort of the ultimate loner, but he’s really trying to make it work and develop a good relationship with all of them. He might be a mentor to The Flash.”

Justice League is set for release on November 11.

DC Comics superheroes will be teaming up late in 2017 for the first installment of ‘Justice League.’ — DC Comics/Warner Bros handout pic via AFP