Last updated -- GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 25°C, Mostly Cloudy

Showbiz

Ben Affleck looking for new home

Sunday April 16, 2017
06:05 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Harry opens up about Diana’s deathThe Edit: Harry opens up about Diana’s death

The Edit: ‘Furious’ debuts to hefty US$100.2mThe Edit: ‘Furious’ debuts to hefty US$100.2m

The Edit: Viral villain cashes in on notorietyThe Edit: Viral villain cashes in on notoriety

The Edit: 2G shuts down in SingaporeThe Edit: 2G shuts down in Singapore

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Ben Affleck arrives at the European premiere of ‘Live by Night’ at the British Film Institute in London January 11, 2017. — Reuters picBen Affleck arrives at the European premiere of ‘Live by Night’ at the British Film Institute in London January 11, 2017. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, April 16 — Now that it’s been confirmed that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner are getting divorced, the actor has taken the next step to find a new home.

Currently residing at the family guest house, Affleck is on the lookout for a new property that will still be close enough to his family home. Us Weekly reported that the couple continue to have an amicable relationship and are committed to co-parenting their three children, Violet, 11, Seraphina, 8, and Samuel, 5.

The couple first announced their separation two years ago, a day after their tenth wedding anniversary but continued to live on the same family property.

Despite rumours that they would eventually get back together, Garner’s filing for formal divorce proceedings earlier this week put those rumours to rest.

Affleck also recently admitted that he had been treated for alcohol addiction. 

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline